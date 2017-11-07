Fourstar Connections Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2017 --Fourstar Connections, Inc., an electronic manufacturing services provider that has been serving the interconnect industry for 30 years, is pleased to announce it has been officially recognized by Intertek as meeting the requirements for certification to the latest ISO standard—9001:2015. This ISO certification signifies that Fourstar operates to the highest quality standards. Implementing the new ISO 9001:2015 standard ensures that Fourstar will identify all present customer needs and identify and assess future requirements. Adherence to the standard also helps Fourstar measure its customers' satisfaction, whether original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or other manufacturers, and enables Fourstar to continually improve its processes.



Of the new certification standard, Don Glencross, Fourstar's Quality Assurance Manager, said, "One of the unique parts of the new ISO 9001:2015 is that it compels us to assess risks and identify opportunities. By continually examining opportunities for improvement, it enables Fourstar to implement operational controls to effectively manage and measure our performance. I am incredibly proud of everyone on the Fourstar team who has worked diligently over the past year to make this goal a reality. This is a milestone achievement and one that reflects Fourstar's growth and development as a leading provider in the arena of contract manufacturing."



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its contract manufacturing capabilities, visit http://www.fourstarconnections.com.



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having 30 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Its project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable it to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, its flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, it delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Fourstar's 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.