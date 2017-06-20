Fourstar Connections Celebrates 30 Years of Delivering Interconnect Solutions

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --Hudson-based, solutions-driven electrical interconnect provider to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other manufacturing company, Fourstar Connections, Inc., is celebrating its 30th anniversary on June 23, 2017. This invitation-only open house is from 1 to 5 p.m., and will feature facility tours, presentations from local dignitaries and key stakeholders, including its board of advisors, and a donation of $1,000 to a local charity. The money was raised through its employee donation/matching program. The guest list includes state and local dignitaries from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development (MOBD), Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP), Hudson Board of Selectmen, and AMVETS, among others. This event will bring together some of its long-standing customers, former employees, and supply chain partners to reflect on their collective 30-year journey—the challenges and opportunities, the friendships, careers, and businesses the company has helped to grow—and the trust and loyalty they have all relied on each other for.



Founded in 1986 and incorporated in 1987, Fourstar Connections has evolved from a low-volume to a high-volume cable assembly shop, and redefined itself along the way to become a value-added interconnect solutions provider—helping companies reach their new product introduction (NPI), time-to-market (TTM), and design for manufacturability (DFM) goals. The company's vision for growth runs deeper than just delivering interconnect solutions; it is focused on integrating sustainability into its manufacturing processes and day-to-day decisions through employee support programs, purposeful investments, corporate social responsibility efforts, and community engagement initiatives—incorporating its tagline, Finding a Better Way, throughout each endeavor.



Part of Fourstar Connection's ability to succeed and grow comes from reading the business landscape and recognizing that the "extractive" business model is not sustainable. Fourstar Connections commits to this sustainable vision in every aspect of its business model. Its stewardship vision encompasses many initiatives: generating power through solar roof panels, integrating sustainable investment choices into employees' 401(k) plan, offering cutting edge wellness and stress programming to employees, giving back to the community, and integrating a comprehensive sustainable supply chain program.



Fourstar Connections is redefining what a risk-averse business looks like and how it operates; it was recently approved for a sustainable supply chain grant—the first grant of its kind in the country—to optimize its supply chain partnerships to assist customers. These endeavors demonstrate Fourstar Connection's core mission and values of Finding a Better Way and leading the way for the industry.



Phil Holman, President and Owner of Fourstar Connections, said, "I started the company 30 years ago with nothing but determination and goodwill. We've grown from a cable-assembly shop to a fully integrated supply chain partner capable of supporting products throughout their entire lifecycle. We are proud that we serve almost every major industry with technology innovation, deep expertise, and a culture of integrity, transparency, and shared learning. Everyone at Fourstar Connections is treated like family, and is part of something bigger. When we talk about "Finding a Better Way," it isn't limited to our customers, but also extends to our employees, suppliers, and the Hudson community we've called home for more than 30 years. Sustainable development and social responsibility runs deep at Fourstar—and will continue to guide our growth strategy. As we honor our past, celebrate where it's gotten us, and embrace our future with our extended family and friends, we are humbled and grateful to have gained the loyalty and friendships of so many who have supported us and contributed to our success."



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its capabilities, visit www.fourstarconnections.com.



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit having more than 30 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar delivers the highest quality complex interconnect content: cable assemblies, wire harnesses, electronic assemblies, and full-turnkey complex box builds to diverse industries. Fourstar partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Its project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable it to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, its flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, it delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Fourstar's 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.