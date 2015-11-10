Fourstar Connections Demonstrates Leadership in Sustainable Manufacturing

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Fourstar Connections, an electronics contract manufacturer for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), strives to enhance employee, community, and shareholder-relations through communication, partnerships, voluntary efforts, contributions, and other measures. As part of the sustainable brand community in Massachusetts, President and Owner of Fourstar Connections, Phil Holman, recently spoke at the Sustainable Brands New Metrics '15 conference in Boston on how the company is embracing sustainability beyond just a limited focus on energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. The New Metrics '15 conference showcased the macro, corporate, and investor landscapes to help businesses succeed. Insightful business leaders like Mr. Holman detailed research on macro trends, risks, and opportunities including discussions on sustainable development goals and applicability for the private sector. Mr. Holman shared Fourstar's success story of implementing MVP + HIP 401(k) sustainability programs to re-align 401(k) funds to include more sustainable investing options for its 401(k) employee-participants.



Mr. Holman said, "All along, Fourstar Connections has shared its strong core values and high ethical manufacturing standards through countless volunteer efforts, community involvement, and positive environmental actions. We've been on the sustainability journey long before it became the norm, but have extended it in this past year to integrate a holistic approach to sustainability into our business model. Rating the sustainability of our company's 401(k) plan is a first step towards boosting employee engagement, spreading sustainability understanding, and achieving our overall sustainability goals. We have outlined our sustainability goals around our people, process, and products. More importantly, in each of these areas, we've demonstrated our commitment to sustainability with action. Through this exciting transition, we hope to elevate the significance of sustainable manufacturing beyond our supply chain and into the local economy."



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its contract manufacturing capabilities, visit www.fourstarconnections.com.



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having more than 25 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Their project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable them to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, their flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, they deliver functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Their 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.



