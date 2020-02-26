Fourstar Connections Expands Low Pressure Molding Capabilities

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Fourstar Connections Inc., a socially-responsible electronic manufacturing services (EMS) trusted advisor to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and manufacturing companies has expanded its low-pressure molding (LPM) capabilities. LPM protects products against dust, moisture, strain, vibration, impact, and damage. Low-pressure molding allows for more precise molding on unsealed connectors and open and exposed components. Fourstar is one of the few in the region offering this service to complement high-pressure molding and can provide quick-turn response times.



Projects have included PCB encapsulation for harsh environments, over-molding of non-traditional large- and small-format open-barrel contact connectors, Y and T connections, and custom strain reliefs. Low-pressure molding is an excellent solution for a variety of applications: IP-rated applications, waterproof situations, industrial controls, commercial and consumer electronics, medical, military, and aerospace.



Tom Barczak, Fourstar's Vice President of Operations, said of the LPM program, "It's an easy three-step process for our customers. Simply bring us your idea, design, or problem and our engineers will work with you to create an LMP solution. Once a tool is created and verified, we run samples to prove out the product to your specifications. The final step is the production—our fully trained operators mold your product, and inspection personnel ensure it meets your standards." Along with the LPM project, Barczak added, "Customers will have total adjacency support to their low-pressure over-molding needs with our other core capabilities, which include (and are not limited to) cable/harness design and manufacture, prototype and production box build, expert new design and new product introduction (NPI) services, reshoring and near-shoring proficiency, and Kanban program management."



Find out more about the Fourstar's LPM program by visiting: https://www.fourstarconnections.com/include-capabilities/low-pressure-molding-solutions/.



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having 30 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections is a trusted advisor to leading companies, helping to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Its project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable it to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, its flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, it delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Fourstar's 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.