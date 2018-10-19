Fourstar Connections Files First Carbon Disclosure Report

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2018 --Fourstar Connections Inc., a socially-responsible electronic manufacturing services (EMS) partner to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and manufacturing companies, is pleased to announce it has filed its first carbon disclosure report to the Carbon Disclosure Project, meeting the filing window for this year. The CDP is the only global disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts and for investors, purchasers, and policy makers to access environmental information for use in financial and policy decisions.



Fourstar personnel was trained on carbon disclosure best practices for implementation throughout its facility and supply chain and has filed its first report on the climate risk-management procedures it has in place. The goal is to measure, manage, and reduce or negate the company's carbon footprint and identify specific risks related to climate change to better analyze the business impacts and create strategy to mitigate. After receiving the report, the CDP assesses the responses, benchmarking them to best practices and delivers a score. Fourstar and CDP respondents are awaiting their scores, which should be released by the end of 2018. The training was administered by ISOS Group. It is part of a larger program enabling Fourstar to improve and build on sustainable supply chain initiatives, and was funded by a first-of its-kind Workforce Training Fund grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The grant program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation.



The disclosures ask participating organizations for data on their environmental performance as related to greenhouse gas emissions, water management, and climate change strategies. The CDP then transforms that data into detailed analysis on critical environmental risks, opportunities, and impacts. This data is made available to investors, businesses, and policy makers for insights to make better decisions, manage risks, and capitalize on opportunities.



Phil Holman, Owner and President of Fourstar, said, "The entire process of educating ourselves in our continued commitment to increase sustainability awareness and practices has been enlightening at every turn. There is so much to learn about the many ways we can identify risk, measure, integrate, and manage carbon-neutral initiatives company-wide, and this training has been invaluable in helping us onboard many new processes to help us document and report to the Carbon Disclosure Project. We look forward to receiving our score, which will inform us on our next steps towards decreasing our carbon footprint even further. Reporting to the CDP is voluntary. We feel that beyond it being a smart business model for Fourstar and our supply chain collaborators, it's the right thing to do environmentally."



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its sustainable initiatives, visit this dedicated page on its website. To read Fourstar's 2018 Sustainability Report, click here.



Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having 30 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Its project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable it to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, its flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, it delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Fourstar's 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.