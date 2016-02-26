Fourstar Connections Hires Doug Parham as Engineering Manager

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --Fourstar Connections, Inc., a solutions-based contract manufacturing company for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other manufacturing companies, is pleased to announce the addition of Doug Parham to its management team as Engineering Manager. Parham will provide primary engineering support with the development and improvement of key production processes relating to potting, molding, and encapsulation (PM&E). He will also be in charge of defining pertinent electronic design automation factors—to optimize high-performance electro-mechanical systems and components, connectors, contacts, cable assemblies, complex harnesses, racks, trays, and installation kits—for reliability, manufacturability, and conformity to standards, procedures, and specifications.



Parham has over 25 years of experience in engineering. He worked at L-com Global Connectivity for over 16 years and held the positions of Design Engineer and Engineering Manager. During his employment, he worked on numerous special designs, including a right angle Cat 5e coupler, and working with others, he designed a right-angle twisted pair connector for which he was granted a patent in both the U.S. and China. After having worked in the mechanical engineering field for nine years, he returned to school—Wentworth Institute of Technology—earning a Bachelor of Science degree in electronic engineering technology in 1997. He worked briefly at a manufacturer of power converters where he coordinated compliance testing with Underwriters Laboratory and TUV before accepting a position at L-com. Parham said, "As a key member at Fourstar Connections, I look forward to leveraging my engineering design knowledge to custom design interconnect solutions for high-precision manufacturing applications. My continued focus would be on the expansion of our product and technical capabilities to accommodate its growing contract assembly business."



Phil Holman, President of Fourstar Connections, said, "As electronics become more complex and evasive, OEMs continue to rely on Fourstar Connections to solve a variety of manufacturing needs encompassing every facet of the process—from design and development, to production and launch. Doug will provide product design leadership to our engineering team that will allow us to further explore emerging technologies and new opportunities both for us and our clients. We are thrilled to have him on board and part of the Fourstar family."



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its contract manufacturing capabilities, visit www.fourstarconnections.com.



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having more than 25 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Its project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable it to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, its flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, it delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Fourstar's 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.