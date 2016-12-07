Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --Fourstar Connections, Inc., a solutions-based contract manufacturing company for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other manufacturing companies, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Marian to its management team as Vice President of Strategic Business Development. Marian will spearhead the business development division and continue to expand Fourstar's market position by identifying, developing, defining, negotiating, and implementing strategic opportunities featuring its high-performance, end-to-end interconnect and cable assembly solutions and value-added services. He reports directly to Phil Holman, President of Fourstar Connections, and is involved in all aspects of the company's business development, including sales and marketing, engineering operations, and research and development.



Marian spent the bulk of his career in leadership roles focused on areas of advanced interconnect product/technology development and solutions-based electronic manufacturing. Before joining Fourstar's team, Marian was founder, owner, and President of Keytech USA and Data Tech USA, where he developed highly capable, low-cost-center manufacturing presence to support medium-to-large OEM customers in various industries. Following the consolidation/sale of his companies, he served as Vice President of Engineering & Business Development at Atronix, Inc. Marian said, "As a key member of the team, I look forward to expanding Fourstar's turnkey assembly business into new and existing markets. It is a great honor to work for a visionary company like Fourstar Connections, where the focus is not simply to look towards the future, but to shape the future of the industry!"



Phil Holman, President of Fourstar Connections, said, "We are very excited to have Steve Marian join our growing team, particularly given his in-depth understanding of high-speed and next-generation interconnect solutions, as well as his strategic insights into the inner workings of the manufacturing processes. The combination of his electrical manufacturing background with his operational experience and business acumen in key verticals makes him uniquely-suited to help drive Fourstar's future capabilities and service offerings."



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its contract manufacturing capabilities, visit www.fourstarconnections.com.



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having more than 25 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Its project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable it to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, its flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, it delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Fourstar's 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.