Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2015 --Solutions-based contract manufacturing company to industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Fourstar Connections, is championing sustainable innovation within its 28,000-square-foot, Hudson-based facility in Massachusetts. As an environmentally conscious custom cable assembly, box-build and wire harnessing manufacturer, it incorporates sustainable initiatives—drawn from its guiding principle of "Finding a Better Way"—across the production chain to create social value, and make a positive difference for its customers, shareholders, and the environment at large. These initiatives span may factors: product design improvement, technological advancement, quality, cost-reduction, continuous improvement of processes, safe and healthy work environment, employee wellness program, employee-community engagement, and minimizing usage of materials, energy, and resources by rigorously employing reduce-reuse-recycle-remanufacture practices.



In line with that,Phil Holman, President of Fourstar Connections, was recently part of the MVP/HIP Investor 401(k) Sustainability Assessment and "Know What You Own" Education and Scoring Program, a unique program that has been featured in CR Magazine COMMIT Forum discussion on "Engaging Employees via Sustainable 401(k) Investing."On October 7, 2015, Holman will participate as a panelist at Sustainable Brands MIT New Metrics Conference in Boston, where he will share his success stories from the implementation of these sustainability strategies and Fourstar Connections'sustainable business model.



Holman said, "At Fourstar Connections, we define and deliver the return on investment through responsible corporate culture. It's not just about manufacturing quality cable assemblies, electro-mechanical assemblies, and complex box-builds for us. It's about how we improve and innovate, work with other companies to develop markets that value and encourage the creation of new sustainable manufacturing processes and products, and improve lives by leveraging sustainability along the way. Our commitment to advancing sustainability efforts are woven into the DNA of our material selection, product design, manufacturing, supply-chain, shipping and handling, and final disposal process. Through the use of transparent and seamless technology and collaborative efforts with our suppliers, we have made tremendous strides in not only creating sustainable solutions for our customers, but also for our employees. This year we engaged our 401(k) participant-employees by offering them a unique, sustainable and impact investing education program, also adding more socially-responsible investing options for their retirement assets. We look forward to opportunities like this to reach new heights in productivity and raise the sustainability bar for our cable assembly industry, and beyond."



For more information on Fourstar Connections, visit www.fourstarconnections.com



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having more than 25 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Their project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable them to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, their flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, they deliver functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Their 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.



