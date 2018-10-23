Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --Fourstar Connections Inc., a socially-responsible electronic manufacturing services (EMS) partner to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and manufacturing companies, will again be attending and presenting at the eighth annual New Metrics 2018 conference organized and hosted by Sustainable Brands. This year's conference is from October 29 through 31 in Philadelphia, PA. The theme is focused on measuring the "ROI of Sustainable Business." More than 350 attendees from over 200 organizations will gather to learn and share information about how to drive business forward through social and environmental value and measure the true value of societal impact. Attendees learn about the newest tools for linking sustainability performance and business success.



The New Metrics event presents a uniquely intimate networking experience with forward-thinking thought leaders and decision makers from around the globe. In 2017, over 75% of attendees were influential decision makers in their companies. Attendees joined from across industries, with over 51% bringing seven-plus years of progressive sustainability experience. Having forged successful company-wide sustainability initiatives since 2014, Fourstar's owner and President, Phil Holman, will be participating on a panel discussion titled "How Would We Recognize 'Sustainable Procurement' If We Saw It?"



This session will explore the intersection of public and private companies, as well as government, in supply chain management and procurement and will discuss challenges and the best ways to measure and manage sustainability value and risk drivers. Attendees will hear specific solutions and incentives used to implement a systematic sustainable procurement protocol.



Holman said, "Through the networking and mentorship it encourages, the New Metrics conference has been a valuable driver in Fourstar's sustainability awareness and learning curve. What's been revealing in the past New Metrics conferences is how vital it is for us to cooperatively leverage our sustainability gains—business practices, supply chain influence, carbon disclosure, employee wellbeing, sustainable & impact investing, community involvement—to impact others. Fourstar's reach can exponentially expand our sphere of influence to include our customers, vendors, and partners. This is how real change is made. Having a deep understanding of how we've implemented our sustainability initiatives, I am thrilled to be participating on a panel at the conference again this year. Part of Fourstar's overall sustainability philosophy includes stewardship in our community, the business ecosystem, and the planet at large. I am always happy to help others navigate their way through the many ways they can help bring sustainability to their companies, supply chains, and greater communities.



