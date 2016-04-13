Fourstar Connections Partners with XL Hybrids on Design for Manufacturing (DFM) Initiative

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --Fourstar Connections recently entered a collaborative partnership with XL Hybrids of Boston on a design for manufacturing (DFM) initiative. Fourstar Connections, a Hudson-based contract manufacturer to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), helped build connecting assemblies for an automotive aftermarket hybrid-electric conversion kit. XL Hybrids uses energy storage solutions in its aftermarket hybrid-electric conversion kits for the automotive industry. This converts gasoline-dependent vehicles to hybrid gas/electric vehicles. XL Hybrids system improves the gas mileage for large fleets, and it also saves on vehicle brake maintenance costs because of its regenerative braking technology.



With its expanded in-house cable assembly capabilities, Fourstar Connections was able to reengineer the product design, acquire the specialized tooling to configure the connecting assemblies correctly, and complete the kits—at a lower cost and with significantly shorter lead time.



Phil Holman, President of Fourstar Connections, said, "Fourstar Connections is well-positioned to serve as an innovative supplier of DFM solutions to mission-critical connectivity challenges. Our initial engagement with XL Hybrids was to help them switch their cable source for both its HVAC and HVDC assemblies from a single vendor in Europe to multi-vendor source, that offered equal performance, lower cost, and supply chain flexibility to support its production spikes and order fulfillment. The engagement evolved from new product sourcing to providing DFM recommendations. We offered a full-turnkey solution, using the new cable source and in-house TE tooling to support the manufacturability of its HVDC assembly for new end-applications and configurations. XL Hybrids was able to simplify the product design and reduce the time to market for its hybrid-electric conversion kits. This aligns perfectly with our strength of being a solutions-driven partner to diversified industries."



For more information on Fourstar Connections and XL Hybrids partnership, download the design for manufacturing case study by clicking here.



