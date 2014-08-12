Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2014 --Fourstar Connections, Inc. launches its new website, capturing its new brand look and revitalized message that Fourstar is a solutions-based contract manufacturing company for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other manufacturing companies. Located in Hudson, MA, Fourstar Connections was founded in 1986 as a cable assembly shop that over the years grew to high volume, adding more capabilities, including electro-mechanical and box build assemblies, among others, to its product mix. To Fourstar Connections, this massive rebranding effort represents more than just a brand makeover. It impacts the whole identity and expression of the company—from a contract manufacturer to forging a new focus as an entrepreneurial-style company that partners with other leading companies to innovate and solve their manufacturing challenges. With a new iteration of the previous Fourstar logo, cleaner and sleeker website, and bold imagery across all its touch-points, Fourstar Connections also introduces a new positioning statement, “Finding a better way,” that beautifully sums up its core principle/competency of helping other companies find a better way to manufacture every day.



Phil Holman, President and Owner of Fourstar Connections, said, “When we embarked on this year-long journey to re-discover and re-connect with our brand, we were convinced that we had something much bigger to offer here than just assembling cables. Backed by internal and external research, our new brand identity further strengthens our commitment to deliver exceptional manufacturing solutions—from New Product Introduction (NPI) and Design for Manufacturing (DFM) initiatives to turn-key and custom cable assembly services.”



Fourstar Connections hired Grant Marketing, a Boston marketing agency, to assist in the branding effort of creating brand positioning statements and new logo and website designs.



About Fourstar Connections, Inc.

Fourstar Connections Inc. is an entrepreneurial-style company with more than 25 years of experience, offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve and innovate for New Product Introduction (NPI), and creative Design for Manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Their project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable them to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and to quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, their flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs, from high-mix, low-volume, to low cost regions. Through Fourstar’s strategic Value Added Reseller (VAR) relationships, the company delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Fourstar’s 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.



For more information visit http://www.fourstarconnections.com or call Peter McGuire, VP of Sales & Marketing, phone: 978-568-9800, extension: 818, email: PeterM@fourstarconnections.com.



