Fourstar Connections, a socially-responsible electrical interconnect solutions provider to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and manufacturing companies, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a grant that will enable it to build on its sustainable supply chain initiatives. The project is funded by a Workforce Training Fund grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The grant program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation.



In December 2016, Fourstar Connections applied for this first-of-its-kind grant to help fund the More Value & Profit (MVP) Sustainable Supply Chain Program, which focuses on sustainability, supply chain transparency, and reporting to the carbon disclosure project and other customer-requested disclosures. As part of this program, this Hudson-based contract manufacturer will conduct sustainability education and training for its employees to better equip them with the latest tools, concepts, and best practices for managing an environmentally and economically sustainable supply chain.



Phil Holman, President and Owner of Fourstar Connections, said, "Fourstar Connections has been at the forefront of the sustainable supply chain innovation in the cable assembly industry. We firmly believe that in order to build a sustainable tomorrow we need to make our supply chain sustainable today. With the help of this grant fund, we'll be working towards making our employees understand the true importance of moving beyond the "transactional" supply chain to harnessing the strategic value of integrating sustainability into the supply chain process. Through this training, our employees will not only learn skills for managing risks and costs, but also the ability to apply this information directly in their respective jobs. Most importantly, they need to be able to share our vision about why this is a meaningful undertaking. We strive to put the right people, processes, and partners in place to help us create long-term shared value and achieve our sustainability vision."



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its sustainable initiatives, visit this dedicated page on Fourstar's website.



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit having more than 30 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar delivers the highest quality complex interconnect content: cable assemblies, wire harnesses, electronic assemblies, and full-turnkey complex box builds to diverse industries. Fourstar partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Its project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable it to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, its flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, it delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Fourstar's 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.