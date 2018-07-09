Fourstar Connections Releases Its First Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2018 --Fourstar Connections, a New England-based EMS partner that has been providing custom connectivity and innovative electronic manufacturing solutions to high-tech original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for over 30 years, recently released its first annual corporate Sustainability Report. As part of its comprehensive sustainability-focused business model, Fourstar has adopted a "people-driven" approach focused on how it impacts the planet, starting with internal resources and its workforce.



Extending outward, Fourstar continues to implement programs aimed at:



- Capturing key environmental performance indicator metrics essential to reporting and reducing its overall carbon footprint



- Enhancing employee wellbeing



- Heightening social awareness/responsibility—giving back to the community, both locally and globally



- Positively impacting all stakeholders through:



- The development of sustainability-focused partnerships and collaborations



- Influencing sustainable design, sourcing, and manufacture



This first annual corporate Sustainability Report creates the benchmarks from which sustainability-focused programs, documentation, and reporting initiates. There are eight goals Fourstar is actively pursuing over the next few years:



- Comprehensive measurement systems

- Decreased dependence on fossil fuels

- Decrease/optimize use of natural resources

- Intensify efforts to expand customer RoHS compliance

- Responsible consumption and production

- Health and wellness

- 401(k) retirement and sustainable and impact investing

- Good neighbor—responsible stewards initiatives



Fourstar's corporate Sustainability Report is just one component of a much broader company-wide philosophy that Fourstar practices. Some of Fourstar's programs include employee-participation in community outreach, 401(k) sustainable and impact investing options, decrease of its carbon footprint by installing a 110kW solar panel array, LED lighting throughout its facility, upgrading to higher efficiency equipment, and providing electric car charging stations.



Fourstar was awarded a first-of-its kind sustainability grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development to help fund the MVP Sustainable Supply Chain Program, which focuses on sustainability, supply chain transparency, and reporting to the carbon disclosure project and other customer-requested disclosures.



As a recent recipient of the Green Manufacturing Award by the Worcester Business Journal, Fourstar was recognized for its commitment to sustainability initiatives.



Fourstar founder and owner, Phil Holman, who has sat on panels at the Sustainable Brands New Metrics conferences, said, "While we can't always control what others do—in personal, business, or political circles—to protect the future of the planet for our children, we do have some control on the measures we take to mitigate the consequences that the over-consumption of natural resources will have on our world. Fourstar couldn't be prouder to be a responsible steward to our community, locally and at large. We take our responsibility as a trusted supply chain partner very seriously and hope to be role models for other businesses that want to adopt similar sustainability-focused endeavors. People are generally aware of large multi-national corporations pursuing sustainability initiatives, but we are unique in our manufacturing sector. Aside from the benefit to the environment, we recognize that integrating sustainability practices across our reach is also good business because it has proven to increase performance, efficiency in costs, processes and resources, and ultimately result in better customer outcomes."



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its sustainability initiatives, visit this page on Fourstar's website.



Click here to download Fourstar's first annual Sustainability Report.



