Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --Fourstar Connections, Inc., a solutions-based contract manufacturing company for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other manufacturing companies, is participating in a solar project with the help of Solect, a leading commercial solar developer and installer in Massachusetts. Fourstar Connections recently signed a contract with Solect to install a 100 KW solar array on the roof at its main headquarters in Hudson, MA. This will supply most of its power requirements to run the entire manufacturing facility. The work began in September and will be completed and commissioned for use by November of 2014. In addition to the energy savings over time, Fourstar will be eligible for $80K-plus federal tax credit.



Fourstar Connections is going all-out in the name of being a lean and green manufacturing company, also repairing its roof and replacing roof-top HVAC units with new and more efficient units. Phil Holman, President of Fourstar sums up, “It’s part of our mission. It’s part of our values. It’s an integral part of every employee who works here at Fourstar Connections. It fuels our never-ending quest to find a better way, not only with our manufacturing process, but also everything we touch in between—our ecosystem. Whether it’s through recycling 90% of our waste, powering our shop using renewable energy, or deploying energy-efficient machinery within the shop, Fourstar is doing its bit to make a big-picture difference in reducing our carbon footprint.”



