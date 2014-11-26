Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --Fourstar Connections, a Massachusetts-based contract manufacturing company has a long standing history of involvement in providing community service. Last year, Fourstar Connections continued its resolve to make a difference in its local community with the formation of a social give back committee. On September 18th, 2014, Fourstar Connections’ employees braved the cold weather, tightened up their shoelaces, and set off in the “Lace up 4 a Cure” walk. Fourstar’s social give back committee designated the proceeds from this walk to go to the national veteran service organization, AMVETS, Hudson, MA Post 208. It will be using the money to provide holiday meals to 500 families, seniors, and veterans across Hudson area for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. As part of its Home Alone program, Fourstar Connections would also sponsor 20 Thanksgiving Turkeys and 20 Christmas Turkeys. In addition, Fourstar Connections’ employees are going to deliver some meals to the homes to make the delivery process a bit smoother for AMVETS Post 208. The remaining money would be donated to the local food pantry.



VP of Operations at Fourstar Connections and a member of the social give back committee, Dave Pechnik said, “As Fourstar continues to grow as a company, so does our work in the community. We are committed in our efforts to make a positive contribution not only through our services but also in the community we operate. The social give back committee guiding principle is to continue the legacy of giving back by supporting and investing in various social causes that is meaningful to our stakeholders.” The other members of the committee include Juvenalia Chaves,Laurinda Manzo, Sanjay Patel, Nubelia Pimintel, David Hatch, Lucy Chaves and Aida Chaves.



President of Fourstar Connections, Phillip Holman said, “We are excited to partner with Hudson AMVETS Post 208 to together bring festive cheer to our veterans and their families. At Fourstar Connections, we operate with a sense of community. The corporate culture of our company is characterized by each employee’s sense of belonging and responsibility of maintaining the health and vitality of the community where we live and work. After all, strong community of Hudson makes our company stronger.”



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its cable assemblies and interconnect solutions, visit: http://www.fourstarconnections.com/



About Fourstar Connections, Inc.

Fourstar Connections Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having more than 25 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Their project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable them to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, their flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low cost regions. Through Fourstar’s strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, they deliver functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Their 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.



For more information visit http://www.fourstarconnections.com or call Peter McGuire, VP of Sales & Marketing, phone: 978-568-9800, extension: 818, email: PeterM@fourstarconnections.com



Get Social With Us:

Fourstar Connections Google+, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn