Fourstar Connections Supports Reshoring and Nearshoring Initiatives with Step-by-Step Toolkit

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2016 --Fourstar Connections, a Hudson-based manufacturing services and solutions provider to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is facilitating reshoring efforts to bring electronic manufacturing back to America—specifically the manufacturing of cable and wire harnesses, electro-mechanical, and box build assemblies. Leveraging its 28-plus years of manufacturing processes and protocols intelligence, Fourstar is well-positioned to offer greater supply chain visibility and cost-benefit analysis to manufacturing OEMs considering reshoring or nearshoring their operations. Given the complexities involved in the reshoring process, the contract manufacturer recently published a toolkit (in the form of an eBook) that contains a step-by-step framework—accounting for both intangible and tangible factors—for making an informed decision to reshore or nearshore.



Tom Barczak, Vice President of Operations at Fourstar Connections, author of the eBook, said, "With changes across global economies, U.S. manufacturers have moved beyond the goals of just reducing unit costs to build working capital. The fundamental forces that are prompting many to reassess their global manufacturing liabilities include possessing real-time visibility of their supplier network, addressing evolving customer needs, and having better control over factors that impact quality, exchange rates, rising labor cost, and environmental concerns, among others. As a solutions-driven partner to diversified industries, we promote, educate, and facilitate major reshoring/nearshoring manufacturing projects for custom cable and box build assemblies and wire harnessing. Since reshoring is not always practical for companies, our reshoring model is virtually interchangeable with the nearshoring model. Whether you're considering reshoring or nearshoring, the new toolkit provides actionable steps for companies to implement for a successful transition."



Fourstar's language portfolio includes English, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Mandarin. A number of its employees have lived, worked, and traveled in Asia Pacific, Mexico, and other areas, which uniquely prepares it to partner with companies that are reshoring and nearshoring. Having a very good understanding of the systems, cultures, and languages commonly associated with manufacturing protocols around the globe, Fourstar has a proven track record in helping customers with reshoring and nearshoring operations.



To download the reshoring toolkit, click here.



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its capabilities, visit www.fourstarconnections.com.



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having more than 25 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Its project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable it to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, its flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, it delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Fourstar's 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.



For more information on Fourstar Connections and its contract manufacturing capabilities, visit www.fourstarconnections.com.