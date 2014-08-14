Fourstar Connection's Value-Added Reseller Program Fosters Successful Partnerships

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Fourstar Connections, Inc., a solutions-based contract manufacturing company for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other manufacturing companies, participates in a value-added reseller (VAR) program that continues to foster successful partnerships and projects.



They began pursuing formalized VAR relationships with manufacturers in 2012. Since then, their initiatives have grown and have produced very successful outcomes for their partners and for the end-user customer. Manufacturers seek out VAR relationships when they have production requirements that may fall outside their specific expertise, physical manufacturing capabilities, or general scope of work.



Fourstar’s substantial internal capability enables them to add content to their collaborations with leading industry specialists, making them a dependable value-added reseller that can provide the ultimate, high-level solution for customers.



Cicoil Corporation, based in Valencia, CA, manufactures high-flex, high-cycle wire that can withstand extreme high and low temperatures. Because of its flexible nature, it can be used in assemblies where space tolerances are tight. Among the countless applications and industry uses of their specialty silicon-coated wiring, Cicoil’s ribbon cables “helped America put a man on the moon” and have performed on every U.S. fighter jet and most commercial airplanes. Cicoil is an award-winning company, recently recognized by Raytheon as a “5-Star Supplier of Excellence.”



A leading supplier of electronics assembly and semiconductor packaging equipment asked for Cicoil’s help in upgrading a motion control application. (They were looking to modify their current energy chain design to add content while reducing overall size.) Cicoil’s high-flex servo power cable met the application but the customer was faced with a connector, back shell, and packaging problem. Eager to meet the needs of this OEM, Cicoil depended on Fourstar to use their expertise and resources to come up with a solution.



Fourstar designed a prototype to help solve this upgrade issue. While exploring the needs of the end user, Fourstar and the customers’ engineers determined that there was a larger scope of issues that could be addressed with the upgrade. The resulting kit they produced added valve in delivering a complete solution while streamlining packaging and handling costs.



The other VAR relationships that Fourstar maintains are with Samtec, offering a full line of connectors, installed on customizable cables; EXM Manufacturing Ltd., providing industry standard and fully-customized NEMA rated enclosures; Cobra Products, Inc., manufacturer of the lowest low profile nylon cable tie on the market; L-Com, global leader in the manufacture of Ethernet cable, coaxial cable, data cable, coaxial connectors, adapters, WiFi booster, and HyperLink brand antennas; and Weidmuller, providing competitive pricing on Din Rail mounted content inside enclosures.



VAR relationships can offer benefits to collaborating partners such as program pricing discounts, co-op advertising, reciprocal customer referrals, stock discounts, and other cross-promotional and collaborative advantages. Fourstar can provide dock-to-stock inventory management solutions as well, using KanBan pull systems among their other supply chain management resources. Ultimately, said Fourstar’s VP of Sales & Marketing Peter McGuire, “It’s the end customer who benefits the most. With the collective talents of both companies’ procurement, design engineering, program management, and production expertise, we are able to deliver high-level, timely, and innovative solutions to them.”



About Fourstar Connections, Inc.

Fourstar Connections Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having more than 25 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Their project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable them to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, their flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low cost regions. Through Fourstar’s strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, they deliver functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Their 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.



For more information visit www.fourstarconnections.com or call Peter McGuire, VP of Sales & Marketing, phone: 978-568-9800, extension: 818, email: PeterM@fourstarconnections.com.



