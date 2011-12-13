Fourteen Therapists Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to the Expansion of Private Practice in 2011

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2011 --Each year Survival Strategies, Inc. recognizes a select number of clients for contributions deemed above and beyond the ordinary call of duty. What does that entail exactly? In their case these clients, who are also owners of Private Practices of Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Audiology, Speech/Language Pathology, Chiropractic, etc., demonstrate an immeasurable willingness to help their colleagues get the assistance they need in building a private practice and expanding their influence in their communities. Their generous actions include introducing and referring colleagues to Survival Strategies for complimentary services, answering questions and talking to other professionals who are considering taking their next step with Survival Strategies, taking time to be interviewed and filmed regarding their work and success with the training and consulting programs they have done, to name a few.



The fourteen awards fell into three categories. The first category was the debut of a new award entitled the ‘Milestone Award’ and was presented to clients who had achieved a major milestone in their practice, namely reaching a stellar and previously unprecedented number of weekly patient visits. The awardees in this category were Steve Crandall PT, DPT, OCS (Hand & Orthopedic Specialists), Diane Crecelius PT (ABC Pediatric Therapy Network), Harry Koster (Spine and Rehab Specialists) and Kevin Hulsey PT, DPT & Galen Danielson PT, DPT (Rehab Authority).



The second category contained six clients who took an active role in ensuring fellow practitioners received the assistance they needed to bring their practice to the next level of expansion. Those awarded were Gabrielle Sadowsky Au.D. (Desert Sounds Audiology), Kay Wing PT (Swan Rehab), Cindi Prentiss PT, OCS, Cert MDT (Physical Therapy and Beyond), David Ebel PT (Mountain Valley Physical Therapy) and Philippe Veeters PT (Dutch Physical Therapy).



The final category, with 4 awardees, represented exemplary contribution to the expansion of Private Practice in many forms. These awards were presented to Paul Silovsky PT (Rebound Physical Therapy), Kevin Hulsey PT, DPT and Galen Danieleson PT, DPT (Rehab Authority), Jeff Ostrowski PT (Excel Physical Therapy) and Christina Panetta PT (Panetta Physical Therapy).



These awards were presented at the banquet of Survival Strategies’ annual 4-day convention held at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas.



So the question remains, what drives these busy professionals to take the extra time to help their colleagues?



These people chose this profession for one major reason – they wanted to help people to live better, more productive and pain free lives. Expanding their practice means being able to help more and more people and therefore enabling them to fulfill their dreams. Survival Strategies’ clients have been trained on tailored programs and precise business management technology and their lives have improved as a result of it. They tend to experience a sense of camaraderie and of being a part of something bigger than just their practice when they come on board to do the programs offered by Survival Strategies. This is an opportunity they truly appreciate and want to share with others.



This recent letter from a client sums it up very well:



“Working with our consultant through the course of the Management Program has been a wonderful experience. Not only did he help us implement key organization and communication strategies to greatly improve our efficiency and effectiveness as a team, he also made himself available for any situation that arose during the course of our program. For me, this program was not just about implementing the structures provided for communication, policies, organization, etc, but was an on-going process for me to learn how to implement them with the everyday shifts and challenges of running my business. I have grown tremendously as a manager and business owner. My confidence is far greater than it was when I began, and my staff is much more stable and motivated. I am most appreciative of the Survival Strategies philosophy of always being available and supportive of their clients. It’s much more like being a part of a great supportive team than just being a client!” – Allison Suran, Healing Bridge Physical Therapy



About Survival Strategies, Inc.

Survival Strategies, Inc. is a Business Training and Consulting Firm located in Burbank, CA. The Founder and CEO, Craig Ferreira has been delivering training and consulting to the Private Practice Industry for over 25 years. They have provided the tools and know-how of relationship building and profitability to more than 4,000 Private Practice owners through group workshops and one-on-one training programs specifically designed to accommodate the needs of private practice ownership. To find out more, please visit http://www.survivalstrategies.com