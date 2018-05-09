Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2018 --After taking the Charis Business Summit to places like Australia's Gold Cost and the United Kingdom, the Charis Business Summit is back in Woodland Park for its fourth year.



In addition to sharing their expertise in Charis's Business School, the conference speakers have also accepted invitations to consult for executive teams in both business and nonprofit organizations.



Joining our local speakers this year is military strategist and former senator Randy Forbes. Workshop topics include Real Estate Mastery, Innovation Growth Strategy, Build a Successful Business Model, Principles of Leadership, Flip or Flop: Maximize Your Real Estate Investment, and Establish Your Organizational Structure.



Workshops will be hands-on with time for attendee questions. And new this year, one participant will be chosen for a live business makeover.



Go to www.CharisSummit.com for conference details.



Contact:

Eileen Quinn, Public Relations Manager

eileenquinn@awmi.net

719-635-2111 x 22081