Fox 29's Bob Kelly Joins Gary Barbera to Distribute Free Share Food Program Boxes in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2021 --Bob Kelly visited the lovely Lawncrest Community rolling up his sleeves along with Gary Barbera & his Barbera Cares program to distribute over 500 40 lb Share Food Program boxes to the Lovely Lawncrest Community. This weekly Covid Relief event takes place on most Thursdays at the St. Williams's / MAST Charter School parking lot thanks to the commitment of PA State Rep. Jared Solomon, the Lawncrest Community Association led by Bill Dolbow, President and Heather Miller, Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares Program, many volunteers and city officials who collectively prepare and work out the logistics of this community event. As Heather Miller said, some of the neighbors wait hours for these critical boxes of food. Gary Barbera says, "hunger never rests; every week our neighbors rely on these boxes from Share Food Program, it's our privilege to help distribute the food."



Handing out food to the neighbors at St Williams Parish alongside Lawncrest Community Assoc & Barbara Cares. Every Thursday @11am, stop and pick up food, no questions asked. @realgarybarbara @Lawncrestcommunityassociation

About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. Just to name a few… we are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.