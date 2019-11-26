Fox Nigon Releases a New Controversial Single : "Dark World"

Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2019 --The new song released by French singer song writer Fox Nigon seems to have political roots, and softly diffuses his vision about immigration and discrimination. Especially in Europe, where migrants from midwest and Africa are not welcome, but also in the US where situation at the mexican border is pointed out all over the world, a voice sings his indignation.



Strongly influenced by Bob Dylan and his song "Blowin in the Wind," a symbol of the civil rights movement, Fox is convinced that it's the words that give a true strength to his songs, and he uses them to serve his values.



The guitar accompanies the singing discreetly, while the piano and the choirs come to give him relief, supported by the recognizable battery fills of his group of Liverpool.



The video of the song is verry explicit, showing the power of the differences, contrasts, and positively makes reference to Martin Luther King.



The use of "Alberto" character, talking about Fidel Castro or Che Guevarra, is a fine way to compare actual rejections, to the way Cuban migrants have been considered in the past.



Fox's message is clear : Open your ears, and your heart!



Dark World Video : https://youtu.be/ZNvOfwRR7nk



Dark world is available on all major streaming platforms, and physical CDs are on sale via Amazon : https://www.amazon.fr/s?i=popular&rh=p_32%3AFox+NIGON



About Fox Nigon

Fox Nigon is a French singer songwriter surfing on his own style of pop, rock, folk and blues, the origin of his nickname : "The Dark Crooner". He became known on the Spanish scene, performing many covers in solo or with local artists.



Born in Lorraine, France, he quickly moved abroad for professional reasons. In 2008, following a stroke, he left all his former activities, to take refuge in music, a therapy that allows him to rebuild.



This accident of life has considerably influenced his music. Today, he shares with us his dark vision of the world, but always full of hope. He is the former Godfather of France AVC, an organization for stroke research and prevention.



His main artistic influences come from Joe Cocker, Banners, Ed Sheeran, Lou Reed, Simply Red, or Bruce Springsteen, but also French singers like Serge Gainsbourg, Alain Bashung or Jacques Higelin. His own sound takes elements from several of these, particularly Joe Cocker, with whom he shares a gritty yet natural vocal texture, and adds a unique tenderness to an emphasis on delicate piano, hypnotic harmonies, and surprisingly intimate lead singing.



More about Dark World song : http://www.foxnigon.com/discographie_Dark_world.asp