Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2014 --Fox Valley Institute will host a new monthly Bereavement Support Group for adults 18 years and older who have lost a loved one through suicide.



The Bereavement Support Group will meet the fourth Saturday of each month beginning with January 25, from 10:00-11:00am. This is an open format group so new members can register at any time and the cost is just $10.00 per group session. Group participants will have the opportunity to share their experience and grief in a safe atmosphere. The facilitator will be Jennifer Logston, MSW, LCSW, of Fox Valley Institute. Jennifer provides counseling to individuals, children, adolescents, couples, and families dealing with issues related to anxiety, depression, grief, self-esteem, relationships, trauma, and divorce. Jennifer is a survivor of suicide loss as well.



About The Fox Valley Institute

The Fox Valley Institute offers individual, children, adolescent, couples, marriage, group, and family counseling services, as well as psychological testing, life coaching, RRT, EMDR, Christian counseling, and the Life Line Technique. To register for Fox Valley Institute’s Bereavement Support Group please email Anita at anita@fvinstitute.com or call 630.718.0717, ext. 214.