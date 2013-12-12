Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2013 --Fox Valley Institute is excited to introduce the new blog to their already user friendly and informative website. Jenna Fash has been covering an array of topics such as co-dependency, attachment styles in relationships and the importance of “smelling the roses”. The blog will allow clients and the general public a place to offer comments and suggestions as well as promote a sense of community.



About Jenna Fash,

Jenna Fash, MS, LCPC, has diverse clinical experience. She works with children, adolescents, individuals, couples, families, and groups. She particularly enjoys working with individuals who are dealing with trauma, abuse (sexual, emotional, and physical), and depression, anxiety, self-harm, addictions, and domestic violence. Fox Valley Institute provides individual, children, adolescent, couples, marriage, group, and family counseling services. Other special services provided are, psychological testing, Christian counseling, life coaching, RRT, EMDR, and the Life Line Technique.



For more information about Fox Valley Institute and to check out their new blog, please visit http://www.fvinstitute.com.