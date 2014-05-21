Fox Valley Institute Offers the LifeLine Technique

Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2014 --Negative feelings and behavior are often a direct result of painful past experiences. Even though these experiences can be buried in the mind, they will still be reflected in our emotions, thoughts and actions. Over time, these negative emotions/experiences foster a false belief about who we are. The LifeLine Technique gently and compassionately brings clients to a place where they can better see the truth about who they are. This technique is non-content, which means it is not necessary to share the details of past experiences, but rather we focus on the emotions around the experience.



Muscle Reflex Testing is incorporated into the LifeLine Technique, which offers clients the ability to connect to and heal internalized, painful emotions so they can feel restored and whole. Clients will leave the session having learned valuable tools that will help them better respond to painful emotions when they arise. Some of the issues that Mary works with include: worry/anxiety, phobias, physical symptoms such as headaches and chronic pain, weight challenges, food and other allergies, addictions, digestive challenges and relationship imbalances. Mary is a Certified LifeLine Technique Practitioner, an EFT Practitioner, an Illinois State Licensed Massage Therapist, and a Certified Member of Associated Bodywork and Massage Professionals.



For more information about the LifeLine Technique, please visit http://www.drdarrenweissman.com. If you would like to schedule an appointment with Mary or have additional questions about this technique, please call 630-718-0717, ext. 222 or email Mary@fvinstitute.com.



In addition to the The LifeLine Technique, Fox Valley Institute offers individual, children, adolescent, couples, marriage, group, and family counseling services, as well as psychological testing, life coaching, RRT, and Christian counseling. For more information about Fox Valley Institute, please visit http://www.fvinstitute.com.



