Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2014 --Dr. Christine McGrath, Psy.D., will be presenting, “Single Parent – Soaring Heart: Living Beyond Survival and into Thriving as a Single Parent” at the next Evening with an Expert.



Dr. McGrath will be talking about how to apply self-care strategies that bring energy to a family, how to adjust parenting practices to fit a family’s needs, and how to access community resources that can help a family thrive. This presentation will be from 7:00-8:00 pm and the cost is $25.00. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Family Shelter Service in Wheaton, IL which helps those who are victims of domestic abuse. For early registration, please send an email to expert@fvinstitute.com or call 630-718-0717, ext. 0.



Dr. McGrath received her Doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology from Wheaton College. Her focus is on those dealing with grief and loss, children who struggle with attachment, adoption and foster issues, mood and anxiety disorders, divorce, parenting skills, blended families, and social skills deficits. Fox Valley Institute offers individual, children, adolescent, couples, marriage, group, and family counseling services, as well as psychological testing, life coaching, RRT, Christian counseling, and the Life Line Technique. For more information about Fox Valley Institute, please visit www.fvinstitute.com.



Fox Valley Institute

640 N. River Road, Suite 108

Naperville, IL 60563

Phone: 630-718-0717

Email: info@fvinstitute.com