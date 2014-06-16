Fox Valley Institute Welcomes Mark Molina, MA, LCPC, to Their Team of Therapists

Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2014 --Mark has over twenty years of experience working with adults, adolescents, children, couples and families. He approaches therapy understanding that change, with acceptance and perseverance, can build character, hope and strength. He sees himself as a guide who collaborates with his clients on identifying their values, strengths, and problematic thoughts and behaviors that need to be changed. Mark values an honest and effective therapeutic relationship that fosters healthy growth and solution-focused change in a safe atmosphere.



Of particular interest to Mark, are anger management, stress management, school anxiety and refusal, self-injury, couples/marital conflict, men’s issues, assertiveness, self-esteem, academic pressures, sports performance, and faith issues. Mark also enjoys helping couples and families cope with all types of stressors that affect time balance, quality togetherness, and communication. He has considerable experience working with clients who have mood, anxiety, and personality disorders. In his practice, he utilizes a variety of therapeutic methods, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Family Systems Therapy, Expressive Therapies, and Christian Counseling; each tailored to a client’s specific needs and goals.



About Fox Valley Institute

Fox Valley Institute offers individual, children, adolescent, couples, marriage, group, and family counseling services, as well as psychological testing, life coaching, RRT, the LifeLine Technique, and Christian counseling. For more information about Fox Valley Institute, please visit www.fvinstitute.com.



Fox Valley Institute

640 N. River Road, Suite 108

Naperville, IL 60563

Phone: 630-718-0717

Email: info@fvinstitute.com