FP Mailing Solutions Releases MailOne 2.0 Postage Meter Software Update

Addison, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2014 --FP Mailing Solutions, the fastest-growing mailing systems vendor in the United States, has released an important update for its MailOne 2.0 software. The update will improve the software’s ability to support electronic U.S. Postal Service delivery confirmations.



MailOne 2.0 is designed to help customers improve mailing efficiency and give quick access to available USPS discounts.



“We are very pleased to release this updated version of MailOne 2.0,” said Kevin Pietras, director of marketing for FP Mailing Solutions. “This software, leveraged along with the revolutionary PostBase meter, will help our customers more effectively address every aspect of their mailing needs from one convenient location.”



Using MailOne 2.0, users can better manage their mailroom operation and expenses by conveniently recording, analyzing and reporting data. The software also gives users instant access to USPS commercial-base mail pricing, electronically confirms USPS delivery services, prints shipping labels on all-in-one 4x6-inch labels, allows customized 3-tier cost accounting, and runs usage and accounting reports.



To assist FP PostBase customers in seeing how MailOne 2.0 works, and assess the software’s usefulness to their business, FP created a demonstration video that shows the product in action, highlighting the most important features and benefits. See the video on the MailOne Product Page.



About FP Mailing Solutions

FP Mailing Solutions offers a full range of mail center services and postal meter products to help business owners increase efficiencies in their operations. The company is known for its technologically advanced equipment, top-rated customer service and competitive prices. By establishing relationships with local businesses, its team works to become personally familiar with its clients, making it easier to create custom workplace solutions.



For more information about MailOne 2.0, see the MailOne Product Page.



For more information on FP Mailing Solutions and the variety of postage meters and mail equipment and services it offers, go to http://www.fp-usa.com.