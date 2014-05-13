FP Mailing Solutions Releases New M1 Full-Color High-Resolution Address Printer

Addison, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2014 --FP Mailing Solutions, the fastest-growing mailing systems vendor in the United States, has officially released its all-new M1 Address Printer.



The full-color printer uses the innovative Memjet® technology, which includes a single fixed-head inkjet cartridge that provides vibrant high-resolution performance. This gives it much lower ink and maintenance costs over shuttle-head printers, while offering precise printing with less noise and no moving parts. The M1 Address Printer is the latest in the wide range of advanced postal meters, mailing software, printers and other products offered by FP Mailing Solutions.



“The M1 is sure to change how businesses approach printing and mailing efforts, and we are thrilled to unveil this exciting new product to the public,” said Kevin Pietras, director of marketing and product management for FP Mailing Solutions. “We can now offer a printing solution that helps small-midsize businesses and organizations make more effective print communications with professional-grade color printing. This is a great step forward for our company and the businesses and organizations that work with us.”



The M1 has wide-reaching capabilities, allowing users to print addresses, barcodes, windowed envelopes, letterhead, greeting cards, invoices, innovations, labels and more. It comes with full bleed capability on pieces up to 8.5 inches wide and up to 1,600-by-1,600 dots per inch (DPI), as well as 16.8 million different colors. The M1 also includes a built-in top load feeder, a pressure roller transport system and solid steel construction that results in incredible durability ideal for long-term use.



The Memjet®-powered print head delivers a remarkable combination of performance and energy efficiency. With its innovative “waterfall” technology, the cartridge releases millions of ink dots per second from its large 250ml ink tanks, resulting in crisp images and exceptional performance. As a result of this technology, the M1 requires minimal warm-up time, unmatched durability, and lower total cost of ownership than other inkjet printers in its class.



“The M1 has a great deal of potential to help businesses reduce costs while taking advantage of superior quality printing,” said Pietras. “When combined with our postal meters, letter folding machines and other products, FP Mailing is truly providing comprehensive mailroom solutions.”



About FP Mailing Solutions

