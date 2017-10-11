FR44 Provides Assistance with Auto Insurance That Requires SR 22 Insurance in Florida

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2017 --Those convicted of certain charges for driving under the influence or for reckless driving can get their licenses suspended and lose their driving rights for a long time. Getting SR 22 Insurance in Florida might not be easy especially if someone is not aware of which place to get in touch with or which person to talk to. There is one place that can help out such vehicle owners or drivers. FR 44 Insurance provides the drivers in Florida with a suspended driver's license due to DUI conviction. They provide the cheapest rates so that no driver has to stay away from getting behind the wheels for a long time. Filing SR22 insurance is a must, but this is not just any insurance policy that someone convicted of the charges has to file. An SR22 is a CFR which stands for Certificate of Financial Responsibility. That refers to a document that is provided by the insurance company that stands for verification that the vehicle owner has an auto insurance. Many times drivers have to face huge and serious penalties and are produced before the judge. It is during this time that the judge might ask to get a an SR22 insurance if the person convicted has many a number of the driving offenses that includes accidents, DUI convictions, and reckless driving.



The main thing is that no one can get an SR 22 insurance in Florida without an auto insurance. Many drivers and vehicle owners are unknown to this fact, and it is the professionals at FR44 Insurance who shares such crucial information. The vehicle owner or convicted driver will need to have an auto insurance before filing the SR 22 Insurance. Many insurance companies do not assist with getting an SR 22 insurance. That is where an independent agent like FR44 insurance can provide help. They can get one competitive rate and process the filing so that one can legally drive again.



It is also good to know that SR 22 insurance is not forever. It can be around 3 years before one can ask for the filing to be removed. Get in touch with FR44 Insurance for more details on DWI insurance in Florida.



