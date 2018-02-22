Fractional Ownership vs. Timeshares... What's Better?

Paget, Bermuda -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2018 --At Newstead Belmont Hills, lots of questions are asked on a daily basis about fractional ownership. What is it? How does it work? What financial benefits can people expect from fractional ownership? A lot of questions are also asked if fractional ownership is the same as owning a timeshare. While it may seem like these terms are interchangeable, there are actually several important differences between the two. Today, Newstead Belmont Hills would like to set the record straight by telling everyone why fractional ownership is a better option than owning a timeshare.



Ownership



As most people are probably aware, "owning" a timeshare isn't really ownership at all. In fact, buying a timeshare is not even considered to be a real estate transaction because it only grants the right to use the property for a specified period of time each year. Fractional ownership, on the other hand, is a real estate transaction that allows people to own part of the title of the property, and as proof of ownership, owners receive a registered title deed that allows them to use the property as they choose 8 weeks out of the year.



Equity



Real estate is an investment, and people may be able to see a profit from fractional ownership. With a timeshare agreement, movements in the value of the real estate are usually retained by the developer. With fractional ownership, the title deed means the owner(s) can potentially benefit from an increase in property values if they choose to sell.



Rental Income



Some of the fractional ownership properties, including those at Newstead Belmont Hills, allow owners to make additional income by renting out the property when they're not there. In many cases, this can defray some of the costs of the ownership, making it clear why fractional ownership is a great financial decision. When it comes to timeshares, people are unlikely to find such an opportunity, as people generally lose their time if they can't make the trip.



Resale Value



Because fractional ownership is a real estate transaction, it's much easier to re-sell the property if the owner chooses to do so, and because the property may increase in value, owners could even see a profit when re-selling. Timeshares, on the other hand, can be very difficult to re-sell because they don't carry the same perks as fractional ownership, and there's no chance people will be able to sell for a profit.



Operating Costs



With fractional ownership, ongoing costs and fees are directly linked to the costs of maintenance and other services provided. Timeshare companies often make up their own set of fees that have nothing to do with their actual operating costs, meaning owners could end up paying more than you should be required to.



Fractional Ownership at Newstead Belmont Hills



There are many benefits to taking advantage of fractional ownership opportunities; this has just been a short overview. If people would like to know more about Newstead Belmont Hills and all the wonderful benefits of fractional ownership, please contact the Newstead Belmont Hills team by sending an email to ownership@belmonthills.com and they can help you plan your next trip to Bermuda!



