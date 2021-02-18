Fractional Resurfacing Through Dr. Kamani

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2021 --Noticing jowliness, acne scars, dullness, or fine lines? Imagine if there was a single rejuvenating treatment that could address all these concerns. There is.



Fractional resurfacing, also known as fractional remodelling, is now offered at Dr. Rozmin Kamani's clinic in Vancouver. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/services-treatments/skin-health/fractional-resurfacing/



Designed for contouring and tightening, Morpheus8 is the new 25-minute skin tightening tweakment that has celebrities like Kim K. and Amanda Holden queuing up. The handheld zapper combines two incredibly effective anti-aging treatments—microneedling and radiofrequency.



As a combination treatment, these approaches work synergistically, triggering a healing response that stimulates elastin and collagen productions deep in the underlying layers of your skin.



Morpheus8 emits radiofrequency energy that is administered using lots of tiny needles, which inflict a micro-trauma on the skin. This triggers a healing response while radio frequency waves emitted by the Morpheus8 also work to shrink and tighten. The result is skin that is naturally firmer, smoother, more lifted, and hydrated.



Morpheus8 has been gaining traction since it appeared on the market in 2019. It is effective at treating laxity, particularly around the chin and jowls. However, fractional resurfacing has also gained a following among people looking to improve the appearance of acne and pitted scars.



The treatment is mildly uncomfortable but well-tolerated with a topical anesthetic. Downtime is typically minimal. Patients may be left slightly red with a sunburnt feeling, but this typically vanishes in a day or two. Best results are seen around three weeks in, but the skin's appearance will continue to improve for almost three months.



Dr. Kamani is offering a special promotional price in February to clients interested in trying fractional resurfacing. For further questions or to book a consultation, contact 604.222.9998 or info@rozkamani.com.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto https://rozkamani.com or call 604-222-9998.



Dr. Roz Kamani

604.222.9998

Company Website: https://rozkamani.com