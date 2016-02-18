FRAM E-Global Solutions, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Health and Fitness Products

Lutherville-Timonium, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --Rey Frank is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.ReysWellness.com. The website offers a wide selection of health products including health supplements, healthy cooking products, fitness trackers, and fitness equipment. Frank was inspired to start his website by his own search for natural health products. As one of the Baby Boomer generation, he knows that at this point these people have started to look for products that can help them feel and look younger. He wanted to start a website where people of all ages could find healthy products to help them live healthier lives.



There are many excellent health and fitness products featured within the merchandise of ReysWellness.com. The website offers products including body fat scales, gym gloves, slow cooker cookbooks, probiotic supplements, FitBit Zip wireless activity tracker, dumbbells, healthy cooking books, GPS running watch, herb supplements, and much more. In the future, Frank will continue to add new products as he finds new items that customers express interest in. By continuing to add new products that customers are interested in, he hopes to cater his site directly to his customers.



Shaping his website based off of customer feedback is very important to Frank regarding ReysWellness.com. He plans to receive feedback from his customers so that he is able to discover what specifically they are interested in. His website will change as the needs of his customers change. "It's not about me, it's about them," Frank says.



In addition to the main website, Frank is launching a blog located at http://www.ReysHealthAndWellnessBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to health information. Frank will be writing about the different health items, how these items may be helpful, and what new products are available. The blog will also be a great place for customers to interact with him directly and provide feedback on what kinds of items they are most interested in. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with further knowledge of different products that they can use to help them stay healthy.



