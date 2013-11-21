Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2013 --Frank L. Gallucci III, one of the top trial lawyers in Ohio and the managing partner of Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A. in Cleveland, has been reappointed to the Nominating Council of the Ohio Industrial Commission by Ohio Governor John Kasich. Gallucci will serve a second four-year term as the Council’s official representative from the Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ).



The Ohio Industrial Commission (IC) serves injured workers and Ohio employers through expeditious and impartial resolution of issues arising from workers' compensation claims and through the establishment of adjudication policy. The IC provides a forum for appealing Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) and self-insured employer decisions and conducts over 150,000 hearings annually.



Plevin & Gallucci is one of the largest plaintiffs’ law firms in Ohio and a leader in workers’ compensation law. The firm has won over $100 million in judgments and settlements for plaintiffs and recently opened an office in Columbus to support its fast-growing, statewide client base.



Gallucci has earned a reputation for his expertise in workers’ compensation, medical malpractice and personal injury cases. In 2012, he was selected by The National Trial Lawyers as one of the Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers in Ohio and named by Crain’s Cleveland Business to its 40 Under 40 list of business and community leaders in Northeast Ohio. He has been designated as a Rising Star in Ohio by Super Lawyers® since 2007 and has repeatedly been named one of Ohio's Leading Lawyers by Inside Business. He is a lifetime member in both the Million Dollar and Multimillion Dollar Advocates Forum.



Gallucci is Vice President of OAJ, formerly the Ohio Academy of Trial Attorneys, and past Chair of the Workers' Compensation section. He is slated to become the association’s President in 2015. He is a member of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and a Life Member of the 8th District Judicial Conference. He earned a B.S. degree from Boston College and a Juris Doctor degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.



“Serving on the Ohio Industrial Commission’s Nominating Council allows me and our firm to be that much more involved in protecting a strong system for adjudicating disputes between injured workers and employers in Ohio,” Gallucci stated. “I’m looking forward to my continued participation in this important process.”



About Plevin & Gallucci

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with offices in Columbus, Plevin & Gallucci is a highly experienced team of legal experts dedicated to the legal rights of individuals. The firm’s personal injury lawyers work tirelessly to obtain the largest settlements for their clients and are committed to upholding justice for victims of negligence. Plevin & Gallucci attorneys have more than 100 collective years of legal experience and several are recognized in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars® in Ohio.



The firm’s practice areas include workers’ compensation, personal injury, medical malpractice, Social Security disability, and wage and hour claims. To learn more, visit the firm’s website at http://www.plevinandgallucci.com.