Frank Lloyd Wright, Celebrity Owned Estate, Opens It's Doors to Exciting Estate Sale April 2nd and 3rd, 2021

For those too young to know, Donovan is a Scottish singer, songwriter and guitarist. He developed an eclectic and distinctive style that blended folk, jazz, pop, psychedelic rock, and calypso.



Dononan became a friend to pop musicians including Joan Baez, Brian Jones and the Beatles. He taught John Lennon a finger-picking guitar style in 1968 that Lennon employed in "Dear Prudence", "Julia", "Happiness Is a Warm Gun" and other songs.



It is interesting to know that this estate, previously owned by Donavan, and currently owned by a member of Zsa Zsa Gabor's family, in Yucca Valley California, has come to be known as "The Rock Estate" and was built by Frank Lloyd Wright. Although the estate has changed hands a few times, it has been kept original.



California Estate Sales and Auction Company has partnered with a sister company, Rancho Mirage Estate Sales and Auction Company for this unique sale.



The estate sale scheduled for April 2nd and 3rd, 2021 is filled with mid century furnishings, Chang Dynasty furniture, vintage and antique collectibles, fine art, Native American pottery and rugs, handmade dovetail furniture, custom leather and animal skin belts, furs, designer cloths, vintage beaded bags, designer cloths, hand painted ceramics, stain glass, saddles, bridal, ropes and many more eclectic finds from the family's world travels. A decorators dream for many types of interior design...rustic, antique, mid-century, etc.



Come early as there will surely be a line of shoppers waiting to be among the first to have the opportunities to buy.