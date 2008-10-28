Franks DVD Movies Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Claymont, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Franks DVD Movies (http://franksdvdmovies.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Franks DVD Movies will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://franksdvdmovies.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Franks DVD Movies is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Franks DVD Movies (http://franksdvdmovies.com)

Welcome to franksdvdmovies, One of the fastest growing independent retailer of discount DVDs, New DVD Releases, Pre Ordered DVDs and Disney DVDs. We offer todays blockbuster movies at discounted prices. We also offer free shipping, depending on the size. Your order will ship promptly. Our rapidly growing selection of discount DVDs includes New DVD Releases, Upcoming releases in DVD, pre ordered DVDs, genres in action, horror, drama and Cheap DVDs under $ 10. We buy DVD movies in bulk therefore we are able to sell New DVD Releases at discount prices.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

