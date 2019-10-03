Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --FranServe, the world's largest franchise consulting and expansion organization, and Franchise City, a popular franchise directory and boutique consulting firm announced a co-branding initiative today that will create synergies between the Franchise City directory and social media channels and FranServe's leading consulting organization.



Under the arrangement, FranServe and Franchise City, who jointly work with the Nations' top franchises, will co-brand with the mutual goal of increasing public awareness of franchise consulting and growing market share for their franchisor clients. The co-brand also paves the way for future strategic initiatives.



"As trusted partners to some of the world's leading franchise brands, we bring a unique value proposition to both franchise buyers and franchise organizations," said Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe. "In Franchise City, we chose a partner who shares our passion for franchising and a deep commitment to providing access to industry-leading tools that bring value for both our franchise partners and prospective franchisees."



Both companies have a strong alignment in business operation and franchise partnerships. Franchise City has been using FranServe technologies and database since 2012.



"This arrangement is consistent with our mission to provide industry-leading services to franchisors and buyers across the country," said Robert Edwards, Founder of Franchise City. "This alignment will help put us ahead of the curve and significantly increase public awareness of our significant market advantages."



About FranServe

An innovative organization, FranServe is a disruptor in its category. As the world's largest franchise consulting and expansion organization, it connects entrepreneurs to franchise opportunities, introduces franchisors to qualified candidates, and trains the industry's most knowledgeable consultants to make it all happen. https://www.FranServe.com



About Franchise City

Franchise City is a franchise marketing and consulting firm helping franchise brands increase their visibility and market share and helping buyers make better-informed buying decisions. Franchise City also hosts the nation's most-watched franchising channel on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/franchisecityonline. https://www.franchise.city



