Electrical contractors and their employees, electricians, datacom & cabling experts, and other construction professionals are invited to The NECA Show. To be held Oct. 13-14-15 in Washington, D.C, admission is FREE.



Also invited: Electrical distributors, manufacturer’s representatives, building inspectors, electrical engineers & design consultants, architects, lighting designers & specifiers, and building owners & managers.



How can such a wide net be cast by a single event? Earlier this year, the NECA Show was acknowledged as one of the nation’s “Fastest 50” trade shows. Included among the 300 exhibitors scheduled to meet with attendees on the Show floor – open 11:30am to 5pm on Sun. 13th, 10:30 to 4 on Mon. 14th, and 10:30 to 2:30 on Tues. 15th – are:

- More than 25 lighting and lighting control manufacturers

- Suppliers of in-building wireless, solar PV, & prefabrication services

- Distributors of electrical, datacom, telecom & security products

- Wire & cable, conduit, lightning protection, tools, test equipment & more.



A FREE Show badge includes admission to 19 technical workshops – held on the Show floor, no admission charge. Topics for these 50-minute sessions include data centers, LEDs, cybercrime, back-up power, fiber optics, and more.



Eight of these workshops will be held on Sunday the 13th, making that day – together with the 300 exhibitors – a wise investment of a weekend for any attendee.



For those who wish to obtain a FREE registration:



1. Go to www2.cmrreg.com/neca_c4

2. When asked for your SPECIAL ADMISSION CODE, input PR5E



Additional information:



Exhibitors’ list: http://bit.ly/12gLB6H



19 FREE technical workshops: http://necaconvention.org/technical-workshops/



Next year’s NECA Show moves to Chicago. The event last was held in our nation’s capital in October 2001; it will next return to D.C. in the 2020s.