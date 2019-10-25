Free and Open to the Public Halloween Trunk or Treat at the Roxborough YMCA

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2019 --Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program joined forces with the Roxborough YMCA for their Annual Signature Fundraising Event with a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler 2-year lease drive or $5,000 Raffle–Winner's Choice with all proceeds going directly to the Y's Financial Assistance Program. The Y's Financial Assistance Program assures that no one will ever be turned away from Y programs and services due to an inability to pay. Gary Barbera and the BarberaCares Team thank all of the supporters, participants, raffle donors, employees of the YMCA, and all volunteers for their dedication to the cause. $23,000 was raised, providing 100 children with financial assistance for Summer Camp. On to more fall festivities…



Roxborough YMCA Trunk or Treat

Continuing with the fall festivities, the BarberaCares Program and the BarberaCares Bear will be at the Roxborough YMCA for the Annual Halloween Trunk or Treat in their parking lot. Look for an un"Bear"ably spooky Jeep filled with Halloween treats. Join us for the annual Halloween celebration! Trunk O' Treat is the Roxborough Y's take on Trick or Treating; instead of knocking on doors, trick or treaters will visit different decorated car trunks. Trunk O' Treat is free and open to the community. This event is rain or shine.



Visit their website for more information:

Trunk or Treat - YMCA



The BarberaCares Program has been a supporter of the Roxborough YMCA for 30 years when Gary Barbera opened his first dealership on Ridge Avenue in beautiful Roxborough. He and his brother Gene were quick to join the Roxborough YMCA board. Our families are members. Barbera's on the Boulevard is located in Northeast Philadelphia close to the Northeast Family Y. Both YMCA's are much-loved community organizations that are vital, safe, fun locations for the community to participate and interact in a healthy supportive environment.



For additional information regarding the Roxborough YMCA:

https://philaymca.org ' locations ' roxborough



For additional information regarding Gary Barbera's and their BarberaCares Programs visit www.garybarberacares.org



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L , honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!