Free Asthma Screenings Offered at Thrive Allergy Expo

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2009 -- Adults and children with symptoms such as wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath can find out if they are at risk for asthma through free asthma screenings 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, and 12 noon- 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, at the Thrive Allergy Expo at McCormick Place.



Allergists, who are asthma specialists, will conduct the screenings as part of the Nationwide Asthma Screening Program. Sponsored by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), the program has screened an estimated 115,000 people and referred more than half for further diagnosis.



“Many people don’t realize their breathing problems might be caused by asthma. They simply put up with their symptoms which may include a cough at night, colds that constantly go to the chest, shortness of breath during exercise or full-blown asthma attacks,” said allergist James Sublett, M.D. “Asthma is a serious disease and the screening program gives patients a chance to meet with an allergist who can help them identify the source of their suffering and direct them to the next steps for treatment.”



Allergists, working with community physicians and allied health professionals, conduct the free asthma screenings at shopping malls, civic centers, health fairs and other accessible locations throughout the country. In addition to helping find those at risk for asthma, the screenings also offer people already diagnosed with asthma the chance to see if their condition is under control. “Thrive is pleased to be able to offer the free asthma screenings as part of the Expo,” said Eva Prokop, Thrive spokesperson. “We know that anyone with asthma should be able to feel good, be active all day and sleep well at night. No one should accept anything less. If you think you might have asthma or just want to make sure you have good control of the disease, come to the Expo, get a free screening and find relief.”



During a screening, adults complete a 20-question Life Quality (LQ) Test developed by ACAAI for the program. Children under age 15 take a special test called the Kids’ Asthma Check that allows them to answer questions themselves about any breathing problems. Another version of the Check is available for parents of children up to 8 years of age to complete on their child’s behalf.



Participants also take a lung function test that involves blowing into a tube, then meet with an allergist to determine if they should seek a thorough examination and diagnosis.



In addition to the screening, the ACAAI will offer information at the Expo on new tools available to help eliminate suffering for the millions of Americans with allergies and asthma. The tools are featured on the Web site http://www.AllergyAndAsthmaRelief.org and include a simple online test to gauge whether patients need help with their allergy and asthma symptoms and a personalized plan on how to achieve relief. The Web site also offers information about allergies, asthma and other allergic diseases; an e-newsletter; podcasts and videos on allergies and asthma; and an allergist locator. Personal stories of patients who worked with an allergist to control their allergies and asthma also are available online.



