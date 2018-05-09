Free Big Data Training from ExistBI

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2018 --Exist Management LLC (ExistBI) are providing a Big Data course to the Military and Veterans on the 12th June, free of charge and there are still seats available. After receiving an enquiry for Big Data training at no cost from a group of US Veterans, ExistBI decided to host a training day for those who serve or have served in the forces. The training is a one-day Big Data and Hadoop for beginner's course. This will be a live instructor-led virtual tuition, with one of ExistBI's experienced Big Data Specialist. To book your free seat, contact the ExistBI team.



'Supporting the Military is something that is important to us at ExistBI, we have completed several successful consulting and training projects for the US Armed Forces and Veterans. We are therefore, excited to be offering this unique opportunity to gain the essential skills of managing and interpreting Big Data to such a critical workforce.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI



By unleashing the power of Big Data, information can be used for growth and development. You can find ways to decrease expenses, accelerate the speed of production and capabilities of services and discover opportunities for new products/services. ExistBI can help unlock this potential.



For more information on this course visit https://www.existbi.com/big-data-training/big-data-for-beginners-hadoop-training/.



Contact:

Victoria Russell, Customer Success Manager

310-683-0115