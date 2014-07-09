Free Brochure Maker by Flipbuilder, Improving Brochure with Interactive Effect

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2014 --Flip Builder has announced the release of its new product, a free brochure maker. The company is dedicated to creating the best possible product brochure for its clients and the new interactive flip PDF brochure is just another great addition. It has a simple to use interface, but features very powerful functions.



The release of the new interactive brochure maker presents the customers with a new solution that will help them transform their digital publications into more engaging, outstanding and attractive ones. The innovative software helps to convert an original PDF brochure to page flip format, which is much more engaging, content-rich and interactive. Users can create company brochure with video and photo slideshow embedded, making it much more fun to read.



The software has an integrated powerful editor that allows users to add many multimedia elements. The digital brochure is also easily accessible as it also allows the users to reach their customers on any device and platform. The digital brochure is very easy to share making it easier for business to receive comments, reviews and much bigger audience.



Flip Builder has taken the well-known online brochures to the next level. The interactive page flip brochure maker is an affordable solution for everybody, no matter how big or small their organization is. Once the license key is purchased then unlimited brochures can be published with the software. The regular upgrades are also free. The users can turn their business into a more profitable one by enhancing their brochure which allows their customers to explore the products in much better detail.



About Flip Builder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Flip Builder is a one-stop-solution for bringing static PDF documents to life making online publications easy to convert into online HTML5 flipbook. This also includes brochures, leaflets and magazines available for offline and online viewing. HTML5 Flipbook created by the software works exceptionally well on desktop, Android, iPhone and iPad.



If you’re interested in this topic, you can learn more by referring to the blog: Best 4 no coding Joomla flip book extension for Joomla websites.