FREE Bullet Resistant Classroom Protection System

Paramount, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --Safer Schools for America in conjunction with ROK Mobile is offering School Districts nationwide a program that can earn them Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars each month which will be divided between discretionary uses and the school protection system. We realize that School Districts have very little dollars to use on Security to keep our kids and staff safe. This program will take care of that.



With the number of School Shootings continuing to rise at an alarming rate, Safer Schools for America brought awareness to the American public that a Bullet Resistant School Protection System designed specifically for classrooms and faculty is now available.



The (SPS) School Protection System was featured on TV News Stations nationwide and took the public by storm. The SPS System consists of The Insta Remote RFID Door Lock, Bullet Resistant Door Shield and the new ROK RHS Homeland Security System that can instantly inform Police of the Threat Location, Video & Photo of Violator and provide communication with all teachers during the event.



Click on ABC News video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rzt5KfCsL9M&feature=youtu.be



“The idea that innocent Children and Teachers are getting shot at schools is simply absurd and someone has to step up and offer some kind of a solution” ~Robert Melendez, Partner



It was hard at first for me to believe that any company would supply and install a school protection system for free to safeguard our kids and school staff and getting the additional funds to use at our discretion is simply AMAZING! Thanks SSFA / ROK…Ana Stafford, Spec ED Assistant. HBCSD



Limiting access to students and staff once on campus, (deny shooter entry into a classroom) this is the key! I’m encouraging my School District to jump on board to get this funded for free!!



“Sergeant James Ream of the Los Angeles School Police Department



The SPS System is friendly and does not require the children to participate like other items that have recently been introduced.



