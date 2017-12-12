Free Business Phone System Integration with Zoho CRM and Salesforce

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --Cloud telephony provider Zadarma has announced official integration with two largest CRM systems in the world, Salesforce and Zoho CRM. This collaboration provides users with all the necessary telephony functionality combined with the CRM-system tools and features. Client pop-up card, conversation recordings and statistics as well as the ability to make calls from within the CRM are among the many useful features available to businesses. The integration setup takes only a few minutes and happens automatically. There is no need for any additional modules and agents, ensuring that Zadarma users save time and money.



"We have worked very hard to provide our clients with an opportunity to benefit from the integration of an excellent telepony service with the top CRM systems. The integration functionality has been tested by our specialists, Zoho and Salesforce representatives and our existing clients. Zoho and Salesforce are among the top CRM systems that provide flexible and widely used solutions to businesses in Europe, North and South America and other parts of the world. We see the collaboration with these giants as a big step onto the world stage. At the same time, we continue staying true to ourselves and to our clients by ensuring that the integration with the CRM systems, just like our cloud PBX, is completely free of charge. Our mission is to facilitate business communication with clients without the need to overpay for the additional features", - state Zadarma team representatives.



About Zadarma.com

Zadarma.com is an established home and office phone systems provider. The company has international presence and more than 900,000 clients around the world that benefit from free Cloud PBX, wide range of virtual numbers and cost-effective price plans on international calls. Zadarma offers cloud communication solutions delivering maximum quality and reliability of its products and services.