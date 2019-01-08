Free Childbirth Classes Offered at Hudson Regional Hospital

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2019 --Starting this Saturday, Jan. 12, Hudson Regional Hospital will host free monthly childbirth classes for expectant parents to interact with OB/GYN practitioners and a life coach. Topics covered include labor and delivery, breathing and relaxation techniques, proper diet and exercise, and postpartum care and breast feeding.



These eight-hour sessions will include a gourmet lunch. Registration is required, and attendees should bring their own pillows.



This is part of an effort by me, now under new owner Yan Moshe, to improve its reputation in Secaucus and attract new patients. It is not unusual for hospitals to try to woo expectant mothers to deliver there, as childbirth is expensive in America and is usually fully reimbursed by health insurers.



WHO/WHAT

Free prenatal classes for expecting parents with Janine Malave, MSN, RNC, MA, LCCE, WHNP-BC, Hudson Regional Hospital's Manager of Maternal Child Health Services/Program Director; Chelline Lichtenberger, BSN, RN, CCE, CLC, and Life Coach Krystal Melendez.



WHERE

Hudson Regional Hospital at 55 Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus.



WHEN

The second Saturday of every mont from 8 am – 4 pm



WHAT ELSE

These pre-natal classes are part Hudson Regional Hospital's extensive programming to support the physical and emotional well-being of its neighbors in Hudson County, directly and through collaborations with community organizations.



Registration is required at www.HudsonRegionalHospital.com/free-prenatal-classes or call (201) 392-3100.