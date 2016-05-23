Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --USACommercialInsurance.com has established itself as the leader for obtaining no hassle, no stress and no obligation free commercial insurance quotes online. This includes for the bustling commercial transportation industry, which the team at USA Commercial Insurance has extensive direct experience working with.



Finding the correct commercial transportation insurance may seem daunting to someone who doesn't know where to begin. There are dozens of different types of coverage, all aligned with very specific types of vehicles, industries, ownership roles.



That's why it takes an expert to provide the required assistance so the right type of coverage is provided at the right price, and that's what USA Commercial Insurance is all about. USACommercialInsurance.com also works with many different providers. In this way, they're able to offer clients the best prices and deals, ensuring the insurance selected is the perfect match in all forms.



Don't be stuck paying for coverage which isn't the right fit, don't be left unguarded by any loopholes, and don't overpay for coverage which isn't necessary. It's all possible, and with free online quotes, it's quick and easy to find the right solution, with no strings attached.



USA Commercial Insurance also continues to expand. After starting in Florida in 2004, the company has quickly began to work with an increasing number of states in the past six months.



The company now offers commercial insurance services to more than a half dozen states, focused primarily in the southeastern portion of the country. The lineup of states now includes Georgia commercial insurance, Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and most recently West Virginia.



In addition to commercial transportation insurance, the company also offers a full range of commercial insurance services. This includes workers compensation coverage, garage liability, and liquor liability, along with auto dealer bonds, and all types of surety bonds.



Visit USACommercialInsurance.com to get a free commercial transportation insurance quote. To speak with a representative directly with any questions or for more information, call the toll-free number at 844.467.4878.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and West Virginia markets. Contact 844.467.4878 for more information, or visit USACommercialInsurance.com.