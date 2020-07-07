Free Consultation for Orlando Medicare Insurance Plans

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --Health Plan Markets will be offering free consultations for affordable Orlando Medicare insurance plans including webinars, phone calls and more. The company, which is based in Florida, has worked with hundreds of people trying to figure out their Medicare plans in Orlando and offers free guidance and assistance for people of all ages looking for affordable insurance options.



"Yes, the pharmacy you go to will happily take the Medicare insurance plans you are on, but they may not cover the specific medication you take. You need to be aware of that, especially if there is not a reliable alternative or generic option that you can take each month. Another thing to consider is the fact that you are not going to be able to save on new plans if you are not aware of the costs that come with supplemental coverage. Yes, you will no longer have to pay for basic coverage but when it comes to covering things like dental, prescription drugs, traveling or telehealth, you may need additional coverage and that can cost more." Health Plan Markets Representative



The goal of the campaign is to educate people on the advantage of using an experienced agent who can help, especially during a time with great confusion when it comes to healthcare.



About Health Plan Markets of Orlando

"Working with a limited budget presents unique challenges when selecting different Medicare health plans. The good news is that Health Plan Markets of Orlando is able to offer you with free assistance in finding affordable options that cover all your needs and give you the confidence you want in your coverage. Our services are completely free and you can rely on us throughout the year to help you find the best fit when it comes to the variety of plans that are available to you. Online resources give you great information but they cannot help you decide which healthcare coverage is the best for you based on budget and needs. That's why you need a professional who can work with you hand in hand along the way and we are always here to help."



