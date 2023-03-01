Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2023 --The biggest challenge of marketing an estate planning or elder law firm is the constant need for new leads. A new free workshop from digital agency, Integrity Marketing Solutions (IMS), offers lawyers the tools they need to maximize lead flow in 2023 by dialing-in their internet marketing.



The workshop will be presented live online at 12 noon central time on Tuesday, March 7 via Zoom conference with instructor Jennifer Goddard, CEO at IMS. Goddard is a leading marketing authority, with a master's degree in business strategy and more than 25 years experience working exclusively estate planning and elder law attorneys.



Estate Planning Marketing Workshop

"Because online marketing drives 84 percent of new leads in the legal space, getting the digital marketing right is crucial in lead-dependent fields like estate planning and elder law," she says.



There are three key areas attorneys should address to optimize their lead flow with internet marketing.



1.) Clear Goals for the Law Firm's Digital Marketing

Goal-setting is not a new business development concept. But Goddard says many lawyers struggle setting specific marketing goals because they don't know what's possible or how to measure success.



"Actually, it's a pretty simple process, so it's important not to over-think this," she says.



In her workshop, Goddard will show exactly what numbers a law firm should be tracking and how to calculate the number of new leads required to hit revenue goals. She also will show how to calculate other key metrics like cost per lead, cost per new client, and the firm's ideal digital marketing budget.



2.) An Updated Internet Marketing Strategy

"One of the biggest mistakes lawyers make in their marketing strategy is ... just not having one," Goddard says. "The worst thing a law firm can do is take a shotgun approach, trying to do everything at once with no clear direction."



The second biggest mistake? Goddard says it's relying on outdated strategies and advice.



Google makes literally thousands of algorithm updates every year. Keeping current with these updates and updating the digital marketing strategy is crucial to maximizing qualified lead flow.



The workshop will help lawyers adjust their search engine optimization, retargeting, paid advertising and website conversion strategies in light of the most recent -- and most important -- changes in the online space.



3.) KPI's and Tracking

Tracking and attribution helps lawyers decide how and where to spend their marketing dollars. Most firms (41 percent) use Google Analytics to track their marketing performance, but Goddard says it's an imperfect tool.



"Most lawyers will look over their Google Analytics report and have no real clue what the numbers mean," she says. "And, that's only natural because unless there are defined key performance indicators (KPIs), the GA numbers don't really mean very much. The raw numbers show us what happened online, but they don't show us why this happened ... or how this affected things like average fee per case, closing ratio, or time wasted with unqualified leads."



In her free workshop, Goddard will show how strategic tracking boosts performance and why it's particularly essential for the solo, small or boutique estate planning or elder law firm.



The class is free and open to any attorney practicing in the fields of estate planning or elder law.



