Free Dog Recently Accredited by USAAB

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --The USAAB announced today that Free Dog, a prominent, local full service pet care company in the New Hampshire area, is now an accredited USAAB Member Organization.



As of July 29th, 2014, the USAAB has verified that Free Dog, actively follows a concise Code of Ethics, which includes, quality assurance of services, minimal consumer and employee complaints, and upfront marketing practices.



Free Dog is a full service pet care company dedicated to caring for your pets like you care for your own. Free Dog offers quality services, such as dog daycare, grooming and boarding, cat grooming and GPS enabled services such as dog walks, pet care, training, and Pet Taxi.



“We take steps to confirm all member organizations strictly observe the Code of Ethics,” said Jordan Anderson, an account manager with the USAAB, “since we realize the importance of protecting consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB will continue to offer membership only to companies which are audited prior to membership. Every business goes through a rigorous auditing process before being offered membership.



Recently, it's become more commonplace for customers to research a company's reputation and third-party accreditations prior to contemplating using their service. Established in 1993, Free Dog has maintained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among consumer review sites, public records, the USAAB, as well as consumer rights organizations.



Furthermore, Free Dog has recently been held in high regard with several organizations which monitor the progress of consumer protection and business trust. Free Dog's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout New Hampshire.



For more information on the services of Free Dog, please visit http://freedog.us