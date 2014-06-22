Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2014 --Digiarty Software, the leading multimedia software provider, has singled out the best solution to free rip DVD to MP4 – WinX DVD Ripper. Ripping DVD to MP4 is no longer complicated as imagine. Everyone can handle DVD to MP4 converting with this free ripper software.



“The research and development of DVD ripper aims to break through the limitations of DVD and take advantages of MP4 digital file”, said Jack, CEO of Digiarty, “Actually, we made it. With a DVD ripper, owners won’t be restricted to play DVD via DVD drive or DVD player only. After converting DVD to MP4, they can watch DVD videos on favorite device anytime anywhere, iPad maybe. Certainly, it’s also a feasible method to extend DVD longevity.”



WinX DVD Ripper is a free DVD ripper which is designed to free rip regular DVDs and encrypted DVDs to MP4, WMV, MOV, iPhone, iPod, Apple TV and other popular formats as well as devices. No technical skills required. No complex parameter settings needed. Users can finish DVD ripping in a few clicks with optimal preset. Taking converting DVD to MP4 as an example, users can process it by adding DVD or DVD folder > selecting “to MP4”> specifying target folder to save> clicking “Start”. For detailed guidance about free ripping DVD to MP4, please visit http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/best-free-dvd-to-mp4.htm.



As a professional DVD ripper software provider, Digiarty also offers an advanced edition WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum orients to all kinds of DVDs, even the latest commercial DVDs protected by Disney X-project DRM. With WinX DVD Ripper, users can only directly rip DVD to ten formats and devices, While the advanced edition almost cover all media formats and popular devices, iPhone 5S, iPad mini, HTC/One, Samsung Galaxy Note 3, Kindle Fire, Surface Pro, just to name a few. Rick, a CNET editor, reviewed that if user want a fast, effective, and fairly user-friendly DVD-ripping solution, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is the way to go.



Better still, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum also work as DVD backup software. Four DVD backup modes include main title content copy, full title content copy, 1:1 clone DVD to ISO image, 1:1 copy DVD to folder. This versatile DVD ripping software is also a prize for the World Cup video contest organized by Digiarty. For more details about how to win lifetime free upgrade version of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, head to this page

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/world-cup-video-contest.htm.



