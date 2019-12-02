Free eBook for Kids to Celebrate 4 Years of Beating Breast Cancer

Bethlehem, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2019 --Michelle, The Computer Lady, STEM-Children's Book Author; is celebrating 4 years of #Beating Breast Cancer. She revealed the title and cover of her new E-Book for Children, titled: (Mommy, What is an Entrepreneur?) on the Atlanta Business Journal with Kevin C. Pride (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/influencer365/id1468810156?uo=4). She will be giving Free downloads of her new E-Book; Parents must register now to receive the publication for the Holiday season. The book is a non-fiction rhyming, picture book for kids to enjoy.



She calls it #Edutainment (entertaining and educational) because reading is fun as well as educational! She has made available over 500,000 copies; 10,000 per state and 120,000 additional eBook copies for military families throughout the US. Parents registration is 30 seconds easy and giving your children a head start in technology & business is a must.



Receive this book for the child in your life that you love, go to the website and register now! http://www.tmrcus.com (E-Book Sign Up) Use code: #BBC (Beat Breast Cancer) For Military Families of all branches; as our Salute to Service you have your own special code #DOD *You must have a valid E-mail address; the download will be available the first week of December and will be limited to the people who register. Don't wait, register today!



